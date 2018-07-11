× Garden Grove Man Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence for Sexually Assaulting 2 Girls

A 56-year-old man pleaded guilty to felony charges after sexually assaulting two victims under the age of 14, authorities announced Wednesday.

Victor Ealey of Garden Grove received a 10-year sentence Tuesday after his guilty plea, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He will also be registered as a sex offender.

Ealey allegedly committed lewd acts upon two young victims, both 10 years old at the time of their assaults, the DA’s office said.

One of the victims reported an April 2017 incident to the Garden Grove Police Department.

During the department’s investigation, a second victim came forward, alleging that Ealey had abused her between January 2014 and December 2016.

Ealey was arrested on May 18, 2017.