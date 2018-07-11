× Griffith Observatory to Remain Closed Wednesday After 25-Acre Brush Fire Scorches Nearby Hillside

Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory will remain closed Wednesday after a 25-acre brush fire scorched hillsides in Griffith Park a day earlier.

The observatory’s grounds, roads, parking lots and hiking trails and the areas around the Greek Theatre and Western Canyon will also be closed, according to a statement on the observatory’s website. The statement did not say when the observatory would reopen.

The fire is 100% contained and about 75 firefighters and heavy vehicles are patrolling the burn area for hot spots in case winds kick up during the day, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

A drone flyover Tuesday showed that ground temperatures were still above 300 degrees, he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.136554 -118.294200