Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing Father in West Hollywood Home Charged With Murder

A man who allegedly stabbed his father in their West Hollywood apartment was charged with murder, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Jose Emanuel Raselbach, 34, was arrested shortly after deputies found his father, mother and sister with stab wounds in the 8700 block of Shoreham Drive late Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Department said Raselbach’s sister, a woman in her 30s, was transported to the hospital in serious condition while his mother was released after receiving treatment for superficial stab wounds.

Investigators reported recovering a knife at the scene.

In addition to one count of murder, Raselbachon was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon , according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office. He could face a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

Prosecutors said Raselbach lived with the victims at the West Hollywood apartment, where they were found. They only identified the deceased victim as Abraham R.

The incident remained under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department, the DA’s office said. The 34-year-old had a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon in 2011, prosecutors added.

Raselbach’s arraignment was scheduled for July 24. His bail was set at $3 million.

