Man Faces Attempted Murder, Robbery Charges After DNA Evidence Links Him to Series of L.A. County Crimes: Police

A Las Vegas man who allegedly tried to kill a man during a failed robbery attempt in Santa Monica nearly two years ago faces multiple charges after DNA evidence linked him to a series of crimes, police announced Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Vacho Shahen, who is currently in custody at a federal detention center in Pennsylvania for an unrelated charged.

Shahen has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and burglary, according to a Santa Monica Police Department news release.

The charges against Shahen follow a shooting that was reported in the early morning hours of Aug. 28, 2016, at a home in 600 block of Adelaide Drive, police said. The homeowner was shot in the torso after a failed robbery attempt, but survived his injuries.

At the time of the shooting, the victim told investigators the gunman was wearing a mask from the movie “Scream.”

DNA evidence found at the shooting scene linked Shahen to three previous home invasion robberies in Downey and Beverly Hills, police said.

Shahen will be extradited to California to face the charges, police said.