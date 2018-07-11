× Oversight Officials Vote to Dissolve Agency Accused of Delivering Discolored Water in Compton

Authorities voted Wednesday to dissolve the troubled Sativa Los Angeles County Water District after customers in Compton and Willowbrook complained of foul drinking water.

The unanimous vote by L.A. County’s Local Agency Formation Commission, which monitors special districts such as Sativa, kicks off a lengthy process to get rid of a water district that has been accused of delivering smelly brown water, financial mismanagement, nepotism and other wrongdoing.

It is the third time that LAFCO has tried to take over or merge Sativa with a larger water provider. But members said at Wednesday’s meeting that they are committed to providing Sativa customers with clean drinking water, which they no longer have faith the district can provide.

“There’s a concern about the fact that there have been promises made by the prior board, the general manager and yet it’s not getting better,” Commissioner Kathryn Barger said, who also serves as a county supervisor.

