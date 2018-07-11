Summer DIY Decor Ideas with Designer Onch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Designer Onch joined us live with some fabulous summer diy decor ideas. Onch is the creative force behind the "ONCH" brand (previously known as Onch Movement), designing 'wearable art' for a discerning VIP client list that includes Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, and Nicki Minaj, who famously rocked her Onch Rainbow Ice Cream Cone Necklace to accept the VMA for Best Rapper of the Year, and introduced the Pink Fried Chicken Wing Necklace at the iHeart Radio concert. For more information on Onch and his wearable art, you can go to http://www.onch.us/ or follow him on social media.