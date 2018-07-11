Victorville Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing 3 People, Including Sister and Grandmother: Police

A man in Victorville who allegedly stabbed three people, including his sister and grandmother, has been arrested, authorities announced Wednesday.

The incident began when 20-year-old Joseph Mosby became involved in a verbal altercation with another man in the 14200 block of Borego Road about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Victorville Police Department news release.

The confrontation escalated when Mosby allegedly attempted to stab the 32-year-old victim in his arm, authorities said.

But the knife apparently broke, causing only minor injuries to the victim, deputies learned during the investigation. The wounded man refused treatment at the scene.

After the fight, Mosby returned to his apartment where he retrieved another knife and — for an unknown reason — allegedly began stabbing his 29-year-old sister, the release stated.

Mosby’s grandmother, 69, tried to intervene and was stabbed in the leg. She was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect’s sister sustained multiple stab wounds and was flown to a trauma center, police said.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Mosby was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of attempted murder. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call police at 760-241-2911. Those who would like to leave a tip anonymously can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or visit the website http://www.wetip.com.