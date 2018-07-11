What to Know About New Dating App “Crown” with Dating Coach Laurel House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dating and Empowerment Coach Laurel House will join us live to tell us everything we need to know about the new dating app “Crown.” Crown is the new dating gaming in your pocket! It is a tournament-style dating app that sends you only 16 curated matches per day. When game play starts, we show you 2 people at a time, then you select who advances to the next round until you reach your final 4. For more information, you can download the app or go to http://www.crowndating.com