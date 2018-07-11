Dating and Empowerment Coach Laurel House will join us live to tell us everything we need to know about the new dating app “Crown.” Crown is the new dating gaming in your pocket! It is a tournament-style dating app that sends you only 16 curated matches per day. When game play starts, we show you 2 people at a time, then you select who advances to the next round until you reach your final 4. For more information, you can download the app or go to http://www.crowndating.com
What to Know About New Dating App “Crown” with Dating Coach Laurel House
-
The Do’s and Don’ts of Getting Back Into the Dating World With Dating Coach Laurel House
-
Creating the Perfect Online Dating Profile
-
Dating App Grindr to Stop Sharing HIV Status of Users With Outside Companies
-
2 Women Say NYC Uber Driver Kicked Them Out of His Car After Seeing Them Kiss in Back Seat
-
Russian Company With Ties to Kremlin Had Access to Facebook User Data Through Apps
-
-
New Google Home Features: Spanish, Routines and more
-
3D Home Decor Tool ‘Hutch’
-
Do You Hear ‘Yanny’ or ‘Laurel’? Voice Recording Sparks New Version of ‘The Dress’ Debate
-
Apps to Know: Drop, Everlance & Forensic Detective
-
Romance Between Aliso Viejo Explosion Victim and Ex-Boyfriend Soured Over Disputes About Money: Authorities
-
-
Silvercar Delivers a Better Car Rental Experience
-
GM’s New Infotainment System Lets You Order Food From Your Dashboard
-
‘I Met My Soul Mate’: Accused Stalker Explains Why She Sent Arizona Man 65,000 Texts After Going Out on One Date