Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Atwater Village Apartment Complex; Investigation Underway

A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday after a 66-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed in an Atwater Village apartment the previous day, authorities said.

Neighbors believe the victim was attacked after a violent fight among family members in the 3900 block of Veselich Avenue. The fight was brought to the attention of the property manager, who entered the apartment Tuesday about 10:15 a.m. and found the victim.

She was found with the multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

Ed Winter of the L.A. County coroner’s office identified the woman as Constance Mangan. A cause of death has not officially been determined, as the autopsy is still pending, he said.

Winter told KTLA the victim may have died after an argument with her son, something police have not confirmed.

No one is in custody in connection with the homicide. LAPD has identified a suspect in the case, but described the sought individual only as a Hispanic male.

Police have not released any further information.

