16-Year-Old Father Charged With Homicide in His Toddler Son's Death in Pasadena: Police

A 16-year-old father was charged with homicide on Thursday after his young son was found dead in Pasadena five months earlier and the teen confessed to striking the boy several times with his fist, authorities said.

The teenager’s name was not released but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged him with one count of homicide and one count of assault resulting in the death of a child under the age of 8, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The boy, who was just under the age of 2, was identified as Brandon Blackburn, authorities said.

Pasadena police detectives interviewed the boy’s father on Tuesday after learning of new information in the case.

Authorities said the teen confessed to hitting his toddler with his fist several times.

He was later arrested and the DA’s office charged him on Thursday after the case was presented, police said. A police news release described the charge as “homicide” but gave the penal code for a charge of murder.

The teenager is currently being held without bail at Eastlake Central Juvenile Detention Center.

Pasadena police initially responded to a call on 8:30 a.m. Feb. 4 about a baby not breathing in the 1600 block of Kenneth Way. The Pasadena Fire Department pronounced the boy dead before police arrived and officers began preliminary interviews of people at the scene.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office later determined the boy’s death was from blunt-force trauma to his abdomen. Pasadena detectives determined he had no medical issues.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241 or anonymously through calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

NEWS RELEASE: TEEN-AGED FATHER ARRESTED FOR THE MURDER OF JUVENILE SON pic.twitter.com/iqs5eUbzHL — Pasadena Police (@PasadenaPD) July 12, 2018