× 2 L.A. Residents Arrested After Smuggling Drugs in Santa Paula Jail: Authorities

Two Los Angeles residents were arrested for smuggling drugs into the Todd Road Jail in Santa Paula, authorities said on Thursday.

Inmate Roger Valenzuela, 39, and Wendy Rugelio, 28, were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of bringing drugs into a jail and conspiracy to commit a commit a crime, among other offenses, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the jail started their investigation into the drug smuggling in March and alleged Valenzuela colluded with Rugelio to import the drugs to him.

Valenzuela was in custody for unrelated commercial burglary, authorities said.

The jail is located at 600 S. Todd Road.

On Tuesday morning, jail deputies and detectives from the Thousand Oaks Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at Rugelio’s home in the 100 block of North Avenue in Los Angeles.

Deputies found packaged drugs for sale, drug paraphernalia and evidence of the duo’s plot to get the drugs into jail, authorities said.

The investigation resulted in the Wednesday arrests.

Rugelio was also arrested on suspicion of giving drugs to a person in jail and possession of a controlled substance. authorities stated.

She was booked into the pre-trial detention facility in Ventura and held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Both are set to appear for arraignment on Friday in Ventura County Superior Court.