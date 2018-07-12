Build-A-Bear Workshop Is No Longer Accepting Customers for Thursday’s ‘Pay Your Age’ Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Those who planned to take advantage of Build-A-Bear Workshop's "Pay-Your-Age" event on Thursday are out luck if they haven't already lined up.

That's because overwhelming crowds and safety issues have prompted the company to announce it has stopped accepting customers for the Pay-Your-Age event at all of its locations in the United States.

"Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns," a statement on Build-A-Bear's website and social media accounts read.

The statement -- which was posted 8 a.m. PT on the company's Facebook page -- continued: "We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible."

Significant crowds were reported around the country, including at Southern California locations. In Cerritos, viewer video showed lines stretching outside the mall as customers clamored to take part in the deal.

A similar was visible outside the Montebello Town Center, according to another video.

The crowds were gathered ahead of either shopping center opening.

Prior to the chaos erupting Thursday morning, the company had said that guests who visit stores on July 12 would be able take part in "Pay Your Age Day," meaning they would pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend in all stores in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

Build-A-Bear created the one-day promotion "to kick off its new, everyday celebration of birthdays," according to a news release.

"We have overwhelming data that indicates Build-A-Bear is synonymous with childhood, and nearly one-third of our sales are associated with birthdays," said Sharon Price John, president and chief executive officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop.

In addition to the one-day promotion, shoppers who are 14 years old or younger can pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month as part of the "Count Their Candles" promotion.

That deal starts Thursday and will be available all year long.