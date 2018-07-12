Firefighters Battle Blaze at Commercial Building in Northridge

Authorities were working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a commercial structure in Northridge Thursday night, officials said. Sky5 is overhead.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 19400 block of West Parthenia Street around 9:50 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The flames spread to the building after sparking on pallets stacked in an adjacent alleyway, LAFD said.

The center of the one-story building’s roof collapsed shortly before 10:30 p.m., sending tall flames and a column of smoke swirling into the sky. Firefighters had been on the roof just before it caved.

Crews were working to ventilate the blaze to prevent it from spreading, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.