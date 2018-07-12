× ‘Game of Thrones’ Nominated for 22 Emmys; ‘The Americans’ Nabs 3 Nominations for Final Season

Nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Thursday morning and there were some familiar faces.

“Game of Thrones” is back and led the nominations with 22 nods, including outstanding drama against last year’s winner, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” “The Americans,” “The Crown,” Stranger Things,” This Is Us” and “Westworld” will also compete for top drama.

Elisabeth Moss was nominated for lead actresss in a drama for her work in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” as were “The Crown’s” Claire Foy, Keri Russell from “The Americans,” Sandra Oh from “Killing Eve,” “Westworld’s “Evan Rachel Wood” and “Orphan Black’s” Tatiana Maslany.

Jason Bateman in “Ozark, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia from “This Is Us,” Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright in “Westworld” and Matthew Rhys from “The Americans” are vying for best actor in a drama series.

This year’s top comedy nominations went to “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “Black-ish,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “GLOW,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Silicon Valley” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Samira Wiley from “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Ryan Eggold from “New Amsterdam” announced the nominations.

A full list of nominees can be found at Emmys.com.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast September 17 on NBC.