In Historic Promotion, LAPD Appoints First African-American Female to Deputy Chief

The Los Angeles Police Department announced a historic move Thursday after promoting the first African-American female to deputy chief.

Regina Scott, a New Jersey native who once served in the United States Army, was appointed to the rank of deputy chief after 31 years with the department.

With her promotion comes the responsibility of taking command of LAPD’s Central Bureau, which oversees six police stations and is home to 900,000 residents over 65 square miles, according to a police news release.

“I am both honored and humbled by this historic promotion,” Scott said in the news release. “This promotion is more than just me, it is for those who paved the road before me, and those who dare to dream big.”

Scott joined LAPD in 1987 and has worked in various positions on several assignments for different police bureaus, the department said.

Scott was also the first African-American female in LAPD history to achieve the rank of commander when she was promoted in 2011.

In her role as commanding officer of the Information Technology Bureau, she was tasked with developing the department’s automated computer systems.

“Regina embodies the spirit of the Los Angeles Police Department with a balance of determination, excellence and heart,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in the release. “In her new role as Deputy Chief, she will undoubtedly continue that quality work with an emphasis on building bridges, creating healthy communities and fighting crime.”