Off-Duty Deputy Sends 8-Year-Old Child to Caretaker With Loaded Firearm in Backpack: O.C. DA

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy was arraigned Thursday in Santa Ana for allegedly placing a loaded gun in the backpack of an 8-year-old child, authorities announced.

Manuel Murillo, a deputy with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, was charged in June with three misdemeanor accounts, including child endangerment and second- and third-degree criminal storage of a firearm.

The 37-year-old allegedly put a firearm in the backpack of a child he is related to on April 11 before dropping the child off with a caretaker, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The caretaker discovered the gun after about 25 minutes and reported the incident to the Fullerton Police Department, the news release said.

The DA’s office describes the child as a relative of Murillo, but did not provide further details on their relationship.

Murillo, who is from Ontario, faces a maximum sentence of one year in county jail if convicted as charged.

His pretrial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.