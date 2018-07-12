× Police Release Video of Men Trying to Rob Studio City Jewelry Shop Before Owner Fired Gun

Authorities on Thursday released surveillance footage of two men who remained at large after trying to rob a jewelry store in Studio City before the owner fired her gun.

The incident happened the afternoon of May 25 at a shop on Ventura Boulevard near Coldwater Canyon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two men walked into the business and used hammers they had brought to break glass display cases, the agency said.

One of the men had a large canister of pepper spray that he used on the store owner and two customers, the Police Department added. He also allegedly swung his hammer at the proprietor.

“In fear and in defense of her and the customers’ lives, the owner used her legally owned and registered handgun and fired one round at the suspects,” LAPD said in a statement. “Neither suspects were hit and they immediately fled the location without any property.”

Following the incident, paramedics were seen washing pepper spray off shoppers, with at least one person placed on a stretcher.

The business had been robbed before, once in October 2007 then again in March 2010, Detective Jennifer Hammer told KTLA.

The video provided by LAPD shows the two men entering the store and smashing jewelry cases. One of them is seen taking out what appeared to be the canister of pepper spray and using a hammer to break the glass door before the pair left.

Authorities described one of the men as a 30- to 40-year-old man about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. His receding dark hair was closely shaved, police said.

The second man appeared to be 40 to 50 years old around 6 feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He had dark hair, a mustache and a goatee.

Anyone with information can call detectives (818) 754-8424 or 1-877-LAPD-247 during non-business hours. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.