Pregnant Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in San Bernardino

A pregnant woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in San Bernardino late Wednesday night.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on West Highland Avenue near Medical Center Drive.

The victim, identified only as a woman who was about 40 years old, was walking southbound across Highland Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Jeff Harvey said.

The woman, who Harvey said was pregnant, died at the scene.

The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle after striking the victim. The vehicle then came to a stop and caught fire against a nearby fence.

Witnesses said the driver, who they described as a woman, was picked up and driven away from the scene.

Police have confirmed the registered owner of the vehicle is a female but do not know if she was the one driving the car.

Investigators will be trying to acquire video from surveillance cameras in the area, Harvey said.