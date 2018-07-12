Summer Sleep Survival Guide with ‘The Sleep Doctor’ Dr. Breus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sleep Doctor Dr. Michael Breus joined us live with essential sleep tips to get you and your family through this summer season. Summer doesn't have to be unfriendly to sleep. If you follow a few simple strategies, you can not only protect your sleep this summer, but actually arrive at Labor Day better rested. For more information on Dr, Michael Breus, you can go to his website http://www.TheSleepDoctor.com. For more details on his sleep course, you can go to his Facebook page.