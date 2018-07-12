× Teen With History of Posing as Law Enforcement Officer Arrested Again in Victorville: Police

A 14-year-old boy with a history of pretending to be law enforcement personnel was arrested again in Victorville after authorities found numerous items at his home indicating he was again impersonating a peace officer, officials said Thursday.

Deputies were called out to the 12400 block of Kirkwood Drive late Wednesday morning at the request of San Bernardino County probation officers, according to a Victorville Police Department news release.

While conducting a probation check at the residence, officers uncovered uniform shirts with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department patches, uniform pants and a metal badge from another law enforcement agency in Southern California, among other items, the release stated.

The items were collected as evidence, and the unidentified teen was arrested, according to police. He was booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies said the boy had previously been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer back in March.

In that case, the teen was accused of — among other things — posing as a deputy and initiating a traffic stop on an unsuspecting driver in Victorville, and also “responding” to a home where he allegedly told residents he was there to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.

The teen was subsequently detained during a traffic stop.

When police searched his home, they uncovered counterfeit cash, simulation firearms, ballistic vests and other law enforcement-related items, investigators said at the time.

He was already on probation at the time of the March arrest, according to Victorville police.