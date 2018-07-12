Triple-Shooting Leaves 3 Dead in Redondo Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people were found dead inside a residence in Redondo Beach following a shooting Wednesday night.

Police were sent to the 700 block of Esplanade on a shots fired call at about 11 p.m., Redondo Beach Police Department Capt. John Naylor said.

Investigators discovered three people were dead inside the residence, Naylor said.

Although no details were given on the shooting, Naylor said all of the subjects involved in the incident were found at the location.

“At this point we’re not looking for any outstanding suspects,” Naylor said.