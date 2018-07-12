× Vehicle Plunges Into Water After Crash on PCH Near Point Mugu; 5 People Hurt

Five people were hurt after a collision on the Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu in Ventura County sent one vehicle into the water Thursday evening, according to authorities.

The car, which had crashed with one other vehicle, plunged 50 feet into the water, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The vehicle’s two occupants were ejected and sustained critical injuries, the agency said. One of them was transported to a trauma center by air and the other taken to a hospital by ground, the Fire Department added.

Two others, one with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries, were taken to the hospital on ground as well, the agency said. A fifth patient refused to be taken to a medical center, authorities said.

Three pedestrians were hit in the incident, according to officials.

Authorities shut down the southbound lanes on State Route 1 from Las Posas Road, with delays expected for the next several hours, the California High Patrol said.

In an 8:46 p.m. tweet, the agency said State Route 1 would remain closed between Mugu Rock and La Jolla Canyon for 1 1/2 more hours. CHP urged motorists to avoid the area and use the 101 Freeway.

#DeerInc: Two vehicle crash this evening on PCH. One vehicle plunged approximately 50 feet into the water. Five patients total. Two critical, 1 transported by helicopter. Two others with moderate and minor injuries also transported by ground. @VCFD, @OxnardFire, @CAStateParks pic.twitter.com/6Eq4LKcb7T — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 13, 2018

Update: SR-1 will be closed for approximately 1.5 hours, between Mugu Rock and La Jolla Canyon. Alternate route use US-101. Avoid area! @VCFD @ChpVcc @CHPMoorpark https://t.co/gp5I1f2cAZ — CHP Ventura (@CHP_Ventura) July 13, 2018

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the number of patients taken to the hospital.