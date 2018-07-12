Woman Reunited With Pet 7 Years After Dog Stressed by Fireworks Escaped From La Puente Home

Seven years after the fright of fireworks caused a pet dog to finagle her way out of her owner’s backyard, the pooch and owner were reunited in Jurupa Valley on Thursday, officials said.

The Dachshund mix named Rosita was identified as belonging to La Puente resident Tara Quinones thanks to a microchip she was outfitted with, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said in a news release.

The wayward dog was brought into the department’s Jurupa Valley shelter on Wednesday by a good Samaritan who found her Colton, according to John Welsh, a spokesperson for the agency.

Her rightful owner drove from her home in La Puente through evening traffic as soon as she heard her long-lost pet was safe and healthy.

Rosita, now 11, didn’t show any clear signs that she recognized her once-companion, but Quinones — a former veterinary technician — said it didn’t matter.

Rosita had escaped when the dog she shared a backyard with got scared by loud fireworks and managed to open a gate that was closed, Quinones said. Both dogs bolted.

The Dachshund’s whereabouts in the intervening years are unclear, and Quinones believes there was someone caring for her at least part of the time.

“She’s obviously been loved all these years,” Quinones said in the news release. “I checked online to see if anyone was missing her, but was not successful.”

Despite the excitement of the reunion, Quinones said she would be open to returning Rosita to someone who had provided her a loving home.

If Rosita’s most recent caretaker wants to connect with Quinones, that person can connect with her through Animal Services by e-mailing shelterinfo@rivco.org.