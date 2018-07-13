× 2 Sentenced in 2014 Violent Beating Death of USC Grad Student Near Campus

An 18-year-old woman was sentenced to life without the possibly of parole and a 23-year-old man received 15 years to life in the 2014 violent beating death of a USC graduate student near the campus.

Alejandra Guerrero, who was age 16 when the murder of Xinran Ji occurred on July 24, 2014, and Jonathan Del Carmen were sentenced for the crimes on Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Ji, 24, walked home just before 1 a.m. with a study group near USC when he was confronted by a group of people that included Guerrero, Del Carmen and others, according to the attorney’s office in a previous news release.

Prosecutors in August said the group targeted Ji because he was Chinese and they assumed he had money, according to the L.A. Times.

The grad student was struck several times with a wrench and a bat before he managed to ran away, the district attorney’s office said.

Andrew Garcia, 22, caught up to Ji and struck him repeatedly with the bat but the graduate student was able to get back to his apartment.

The graduate student died in the apartment, authorities said, and a roommate found him hours later.

Los Angeles Police previously said a trail of blood led to his 30th Street apartment near the university.

Additionally, the four robbed a man and woman near Dockweiler Beach, the district attorney’s office said.

Garcia was also convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the case on Aug. 16.

In October 2016, Guerrero was convicted of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and attempted robbery, authorities said.

Del Carmen pleaded guilty to second degree murder, according to the L.A. Times.

Another defendant named Alberto Ochoa has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial, according to the newspaper.