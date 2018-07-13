Several Pedestrians Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in Bellflower; Driver in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several pedestrians were hospitalized early Friday morning after being struck by a car in Bellflower.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and Foster Road at about 2 a.m., a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson told KTLA.

Five people, including the driver, were sent to the hospital following the crash, the spokesperson said.

Three of the patients were said to be in critical condition. The other two had minor injuries.

A witness said the driver had been speeding and showing off in front of a nearby nightclub prior to the crash.

The driver was revving up the engine and “burning rubber” in front of the club, M. Gonzales said.

The vehicle then made a sharp turn around the corner and apparently lost control of the vehicle, said Gonzales, who heard the crash.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash, including whether drugs or alcohol were involved.