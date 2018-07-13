Celebrating Bastille Day with Chef Ludo Lefebvre and Petit Trois

It’s a big weekend for France with Bastille Day on July 14 and Fifa World Cup Finals on July 15. Celebrity Chef Ludo Lefebvre joined us live with the specialties they’re serving at Petit Trois to celebrate Bastille Day. Petit Trois has 2 locations…one in Hollywood on Highland and another in Sherman Oaks in the Valley. For more information, you can go to www.PetitTrois.com or follow them on Instagram.
