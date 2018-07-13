Celebrating Bastille Day with Ladurée

Ladurée, the famed French patisserie brought us treats this morning to celebrate Bastille Day and France making it to the Fifa World Cup Finals. Ladurée was founded in the 1860's in Paris and is known as the originator of the macaron. Ladurée has 3 locations in Los Angeles -restaurants in Beverly Hills and at the Grove and a cafe at the Americana. Ladurée offers a special pastry making class for up to 6 guests, children and adults, where our Executive Pastry chef will teach you how to make the famous Isaphan dessert. Call any of the locations to book. Ladurée at the Grove will be airing the World Cup Finals beginning at 7:30am on Sunday, July 15 and offering a French breakfast for $18 which includes the French Flag macarons and mini pastries. For more info, you can go to www.laduree.us or follow them on social media.
