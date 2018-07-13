Celebrating National Ice Cream Day with Wanderlust Creamery, Yogurtland, and Brusters Ice Cream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Ice Cream day is on July 15 and we’re celebrating early. Brusters Real Ice Cream, Yogurtland and Wanderlust Creamery joined us live with their specialties and what they’ll be offering customers in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.

Brusters Real Ice Cream:

With a huge following in the East and Southeast, Bruster’s expanded to SoCal in 2015; there are now six locations in Southern California: Cypress, Cerritos, Huntington Beach, Orange, Garden Grove and Torrance. Each Bruster’s makes its ice cream and waffle cones fresh every day, using mix that comes from Bruster’s own dairy in Pennsylvania. Bruster’s is celebrating Ice Cream Month and Day with two new, limited-time flavors: Cookie Craze and Espresso Yourself. Just in time for Ice Cream Day, ice cream lovers who sign up for Bruster’s new Sweet Rewards loyalty program are immediately rewarded with $3 to use toward a treat. Bruster’s was named America’s Favorite Ice Cream by Nation’s Restaurant News and serves one of Cosmopolitan Magazine’s Best Ice Cream Sundaes. Each shop has at least 24 freshly made flavors every day, which typically include Death By Chocolate, Graham Central Station and Jamaican Me Crazy. For more info, you can go to www.Brusters.com or follow them on social media.

Yogurtland:

Yogurtland will celebrate National Ice Cream Day at all US locations on July 15 with a buy one, get one free offer from 1:00PM – 6:00PM. After introducing ice cream to its lineup last summer, Yogurtland has continued to swirl up delicious handcrafted ice cream flavors for its fans. For National Ice Cream Day, Yogurtland will serve five ice cream flavors as well as other frozen yogurt and sorbet flavors. For more information, you can go to www.Yogurt-land.com or follow them on social media.

Wanderlust Creamery:

Wanderlust Creamery is one of the few LA-born and bred artisan ice cream shops owned by Adrienne Borlongan and Jon-Patrick Lopez. All ice cream flavors are conceptualized and crafted in-house by owner Adrienne. Wanderlust Ice Cream is like traveling the world with its unique flavors and natural ingredients. Each month, Wanderlust Creamery creates new seasonal and unexpected flavor combos inspired by the seasons and the places they have visited. They also have regular signature dishes that are always available. Wanderlust Creamery has four locations in Tarzana, Atwater Village, Venice (recently opened) and Smorgasburg, LA. For National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 15 (Third Sunday in July), we will be giving away one free gift to every customer that comes in this Sunday, July 15th. For more info, you can go to www.WanderlustCreamery.com or follow them on social media.