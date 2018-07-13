Chuck E. Cheese’s Offers ‘Pay Your Age’ Deal Friday in Wake of Build-A-Bear Chaos

Didn’t get to Build-A-Bear on Thursday?

Chuck E. Cheese’s is jumping on the “pay your age” bandwagon with a promotion Friday, the company announced.

Massive crowds led Build-A-Bear to stop accepting customers on its “Pay Your Age” event early on Thursday, leaving many who planned to partake in the deal disappointed.

During the event, customers were told they could pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend. Those who waited in the long lines but didn’t get to build-a-bear were given vouchers, however.

In the aftermath of Thursday’s chaotic event, Chuck E. Cheese’s announced its own age-based promotion for children. In a Facebook post Friday, Chuck E. Cheese’s said parents can pay their child’s age to get 30 minutes of All You Can Play time

The offer is available only Friday at participating locations where the Chuck E. Cheese’s Play Pass is available. And the maximum is $9 for 30 minutes.