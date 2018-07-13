DMV to Offer Services on Saturdays at 60 Locations Statewide

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will begin offering services on Saturdays at 60 locations across California beginning Aug. 4, the agency announced Friday.
The offices are expected to be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday beginning that date. Last month, the DMV started offering the new weekend hours and about 35,000 customers were assisted in just the first three Saturdays of the month, officials said.
Currently, 43 locations offer services over the weekend and are expected to be open on July 21, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning Aug. 4, another 17 offices will join in staying open on Saturday as the hours are extended until 5 p.m.
With the implementation of new federal REAL ID requirements and a new queuing system, customers have been experiencing even longer wait times than usual, DMV officials said in a news release. To deal with the strain, the DMV will also open an hour earlier, at 7 a.m., for four days a week at 14 locations.
Here is a full list of the offices that will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday beginning Aug. 4:
Granada Hills Driver License Processing Center (driver license/ID card only)
San Jose Driver License Processing Center (driver license/ID card only)
Stanton Driver License Processing Center (driver license/ID card only)