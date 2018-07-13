DMV to Offer Services on Saturdays at 60 Locations Statewide

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will begin offering services on Saturdays at 60 locations across California beginning Aug. 4, the agency announced Friday.

The offices are expected to be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday beginning that date. Last month, the DMV started offering the new weekend hours and about 35,000 customers were assisted in just the first three Saturdays of the month, officials said.

Currently, 43 locations offer services over the weekend and are expected to be open on July 21, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning Aug. 4, another 17 offices will join in staying open on Saturday as the hours are extended until 5 p.m.

With the implementation of new federal REAL ID requirements and a new queuing system, customers have been experiencing even longer wait times than usual, DMV officials said in a news release. To deal with the strain, the DMV will also open an hour earlier, at 7 a.m., for four days a week at 14 locations.

Here is a full list of the offices that will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday beginning Aug. 4:

Bakersfield

Bellflower

Bell Gardens

Chula Vista

Clovis

Concord

Costa Mesa

Culver City

Daly City

El Centro

El Cerrito

Fairfield

Folsom

Fontana

Fresno (Olive Avenue)

Fullerton

Granada Hills Driver License Processing Center (driver license/ID card only)

Hawthorne

Hayward

Hemet

Lancaster

Lodi

Long Beach

Los Angeles

Merced

Modesto

Novato

Oakland (Claremont Avenue)

Palm Desert

Pasadena

Pleasanton

Poway

Rancho Cucamonga

Redding

Redwood City

Riverside East

Roseville

Sacramento

Salinas

San Bernardino

San Francisco

San Luis Obispo

San Marcos

San Pedro

San Jose Driver License Processing Center (driver license/ID card only)

Santa Clara

Santa Monica

Santa Rosa

Santa Teresa

Stanton Driver License Processing Center (driver license/ID card only)

Temecula

Thousand Oaks

Tracy

Vallejo

Van Nuys

Ventura

Victorville

Visalia

West Covina

Yuba City

34.959208 -116.419389