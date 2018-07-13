× Dodgers’ Chase Utley to Retire at End of Season

Chase Utley, the second baseman whose gritty play and veteran leadership have played an integral role in the Dodgers’ success since the summer of 2015, plans to announce on Friday that he will retire at the end of this season.

The Dodgers have planned a 3:15 p.m. news conference for Utley to announce his decision, which was confirmed by a person familiar with the news but not authorized to speak publicly about it.

Utley, 39, is a six-time All-Star. He was arguably the game’s best second baseman during the bulk of his 16-year career, but his role has shrunk from starter in 2016 to platoon player in 2017 to part-time starter and pinch-hitter in 2018.

After signing a two-year, $2-million deal before the season, Utley has played in 57 games, 30 of them starts, and was batting .231 with a .644 one-base-plus-slugging percentage, one home run and 14 RBIs in 147 plate appearances entering Friday night’s game against the Angels.

