Firefighters Respond to Burning Car in Santa Ana, Find Man's Body Inside

Firefighters in Santa Ana found a man’s body inside a car after putting out a fire Friday morning.

The fire was reported in the 900 block of Hickory Street about 7:20 a.m., Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Arriving firefighters found a Prius parked in a driveway that was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews worked quickly to douse the flames, then found a man’s body inside the vehicle, Bertagna said.

The unidentified person was pulled from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

”At this point we don’t know if it’s an accident, a suicide or a homicide,” Bertagna said.

Investigators did find a fire accelerant at the scene, he said.

Authorities are checking the neighborhood for surveillance video that could help them in their investigation.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.