Gardena Man Who Suffocated Woman to Death, Raping Her and 3 Other Women, Is Sentenced to 286 Years to Life

A Gardena man found guilty of raping and suffocating a woman, and raping three other women, was sentenced to 286 years to life in state prison on Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

More than two years after suffocating a woman to death after sexually assaulting her at a Gardena hotel, Kevon Takashi Ross, 33, was sentenced in her death and assault as well as the rape of three other women, according to the DA’s office.

She was found with her body wrapped entirely in cellophane and duct tape, covering her mouth and nose as it extended from her abdomen to her hair, according to the Daily Breeze.

Police found camera and cell phone footage of some of the actions that took place earlier in the evening, along with graphic videos of other women, the Breeze reported. Authorities then interviewed those women to locate other victims.

Investigators discovered Ross had sexually assaulted his girlfriend years earlier in October 2007. He also raped two other women who he had dated between June and November 2015, assaulting one of them in Riverside.

A jury found him guilty of 25 felony counts on May 30.

The charges include first-degree murder, sodomy of an unconscious victim, eight counts of rape of an unconscious person, seven counts of forcible rape, six counts of sexual penetration by foreign object and two counts of injuring a girlfriend.

