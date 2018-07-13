× Judge Tentatively Dismisses Lawsuit Seeking to Remove Xavier Becerra as California AG

A judge has tentatively ruled against a lawsuit by a former candidate for state attorney general who alleged incumbent Xavier Becerra is ineligible to hold the post because he was not active in practicing law in the five years before becoming the state’s top cop.

Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Richard K. Sueyoshi issued the tentative decision before a hearing Friday in which former Republican candidate Eric Early argued Becerra, a Democrat, should not be on the ballot for the November election.

The ruling said state law “does not prohibit from serving as Attorney General a person who has voluntarily been placed on ‘inactive’ status with the State Bar at any point during the five-year period immediately preceding his or her election or appointment to the office.”

Early, who was represented in court by former Los Angeles County district attorney Steve Cooley, said state law requires people serving as attorney general to be “admitted to practice” law for the five years before taking office.

