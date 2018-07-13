L.A. County Firefighter Charged With Downloading Child Porn at Work

A firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was charged on Friday with downloading child pornography while at work and trying to conceal the evidence, prosecutors said.

Matthew David Winters, 51, allegedly downloaded the criminal material to a computer at the El Monte fire station where he works, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He had been downloading the imagery since last December, and the activity lasted until this May, officials said.

He is also accused of destroying a Fire Department computer hard drive in an attempt conceal the material from prosecutors.

Winters was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Friday and released about three hours later after being held on $20,500 bail, inmate records show.

He is now facing one felony count of possession of child pornography and one misdemeanor count of destroying or concealing evidence.

If convicted as charged, he could face up to five years and six months in state prison, the DA’s office said.

The Fire Department did not immediately comment on the case, and officials could not be reached Friday night.

L.A. County sheriff’s officials are investigating the case.