Man Pleads Not Guilty to Fatally Shooting 2 Dogs in East L.A.

A 40-year-old man who prosecutors say shot and killed two dogs at a home in East Los Angeles earlier this week pleaded not guilty to three felony counts including animal cruelty on Friday, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Emilio Alvarez, 40, is accused of fatally shooting the dogs on Monday night. Law enforcement officials were called to a home in the 400 block of Betty Avenue after receiving a call about a man who killed a dog, the DA’s office said.

At the home, authorities made a grisly discovery. They found the dead bodies of two dogs, with one of the animals placed inside a cardboard box and the other in a trash bag, according to prosecutors. They also found a handgun there.

Alvarez faces three felony charges: two counts of cruelty to an animal and one count of discharge of firearm with gross negligence.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 24. He could receive a possible maximum sentence of six years and four months in state prison if he’s convicted as charged.