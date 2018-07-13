Man’s Dead Body Found Inside Burning Car in Santa Ana

The dead body of a man was found inside a burning car in Santa Ana Friday morning, fire officials said, although it’s still unclear whether his death was accidental, criminal or the result of something else.

About 7:20 a.m., Orange County firefighters responded to a report of a car fire in the 900 block of South Hickory Street. The car, a Prius, was fully engulfed in flames.

Once firefighters were able to put out the blaze, they discovered the dead body of a man inside.

Homicide and arson investigators have been called to the scene but an O.C. fire official told KTLA it’s still unclear if the man’s death was a homicide or had some other cause. Once the coroner gets to the scene, he said, authorities will get a better idea of how the death occurred.

No further information about the man’s identity or other circumstances has been released by authorities.