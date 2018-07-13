Nancy Sinatra, 1st Wife of Frank Sinatra, Dead at 101

Nancy Sinatra, the first wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra, died Friday at the age of 101, her daughter said.

“My mother passed away peacefully tonight,” her daughter, also named Nancy Sinatra, tweeted Friday night.

“She was a blessing and the light of my life. Godspeed, Momma. Thank you for everything.”

Legendary singer Frank Sinatra died in 1998 of a heart attack at the age of 82.

“Ol’ blue eyes” was one of the most influential singers in the nation, and also appeared in blockbuster films such as “From Here to Eternity” and “The Man With the Golden Arm.”

Nancy Barbato and Frank Sinatra were high school sweethearts. They married in 1939 and had three children together.

Their marriage ended in the 1950s after his affair with actress Ava Gardner made headlines. Just days after the singer and Nancy signed their divorce papers, Frank Sinatra married Gardner.

After he divorced Gardner, Sinatra went on to marry Mia Farrow and then Barbara Marx.