New Jersey Woman Charged With Hacking Selena Gomez's Email Accounts Faces Up to 9 Years in Prison If Convicted

A New Jersey woman is facing felony charges filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office after she allegedly hacked into email accounts of Selena Gomez and then posted the stolen content online, prosecutors said Friday.

Susan Atrach, 21, faces a maximum possible sentence of nine years and eight months in state prison if she’s convicted of all the charges.

Between June 2015 and February 2016, prosecutors say Atrach accessed Gomez’s email accounts several times and posted some of the stored media from those accounts online, sharing it with other people.

She now faces 11 felony criminal counts — including five felony counts of identity theft; another five felony counts of accessing and using computer data to commit fraud or to control or obtain money, property or data; and one felony count of accessing and using computer data or taking supporting documentation without permission.

The prosecutor has recommended Atrach’s bail be set at $250,000. She is expected to be arraigned Aug. 27 or possibly before then.