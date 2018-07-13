× Papa John’s to Remove Founder’s Image From Ads After He Admitted to Using Racial Slur During Conference Call

Papa John’s is removing founderJohn Schnatter from its ads.

The pizza chain is removing John Schnatter’s face from its marketing materials, two days after he admitted to using the N-word during a company conference call. The Associated Press first reported the news and a Papa John’s spokesperson confirmed it to CNNMoney.

Top executives decided to remove Schnatter but details are still being worked out. The source told the AP they were “not aware” of plans to change the brand’s name.

Schnatter is Papa John’s brand. He appears on its pizza boxes, in some of its TV ads and in the store’s interiors. It took until Friday morning for the pizza chain to remove him from its homepage, but a version of the logo with him in it still appears on other pages of the website.

Papa John’s stock is up nearly 3% Friday on the news.