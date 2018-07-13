Police, Family Search for Missing USC Student Whose Phone Was Found at MacArthur Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police and family are searching for a 22-year-old USC student who was last seen walking toward downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

Bo Jones went missing about 4:45 p.m. that day and his phone was found at MacArthur Park, his father, James Jones, told KTLA.

Bo Jones was wearing a red USC t-shirt, gray basketball shorts and flip flops, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

James Jones said his son left his wallet, apartment keys and car at his apartment.

According to Bo Jones’ Facebook page, he is from West Point, New York.

Anyone with information about the missing man can call LAPD at 213-996-1800 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 during non-business hours.