Tips and Tricks to Sell Items Online

Selling new or used items can be a daunting task especially with the many apps and websites to sell online. With a few tricks, you’ll be able to sell your items in no time.

From 9am to 5pm Chris Martinez works in television production but, like a lot of people these days he has a side hustle.

His number one pick for the best place to sell your used stuff locally for some quick cash?

Facebook Marketplace. Marketplace is built into Facebook, just look for the little house icon to get started with your listing. It’s free to buy and sell. People reach you through Facebook Messenger so your listing is linked to your profile.

Chris’ next pick, Offerup.

If it doesn’t sell there, try Letgo.

These apps let you buy and sell for free, making money on upgrades and a few extra dollars will boost or feature your listing.

Your best bet to sell fast, Take good pictures!

Also, use good keywords to describe your item, think in terms of how people might search for what you’re selling.

And if things are slow re-list daily so your post is at the top of feeds.

Finally, no need to include your number since you can message right through these apps.

But if you must, use a service like burner which provides you a temporary number people can call or text for a low fee.