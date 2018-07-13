Whittier Man Suspected of Attacking Wife With Chain Saw Was Deported 11 Times

A man suspected of attacking his wife with a chain saw in Whittier had been deported 11 times since 2005, immigration officials said.

Alejandro Alvarez Villegas attacked his wife in their home Wednesday, with their three children inside, according to Whittier police. The 32-year-old then fled the scene in a stolen car.

The woman was transported to a local trauma center where she underwent surgery, Officer John Scoggins said.

“She’s currently recovering and expected to survive,” Scoggins said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.