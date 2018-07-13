Woman’s Remains Found in Cement-Filled Trash Can in Victorville; 4 Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman's remains were found in a trash can partially filled with cement in Victorville and four people were arrested in connection with the homicide on Friday, authorities said.

The remains were found Sunday night after authorities went to a home in the 15000 block of Sitting Bull Street to investigate a possible dead body inside a trash can, according to a Victorville Police Department news release.

Upon arrival, K-9 and the human remains detection dog inspected the trash container and deputies found the skeletal remains inside, according to the release.

Homicide detectives determined the woman had been deceased at the Victorville location for more than a year and that the suspects were friends of hers at the time she died.

The San Bernardino County coroner's office is trying to identify the woman and determine how she died, authorities said.

Detectives found and arrested four Victorville residents on Friday, authorities said.

Lori Rector, 57, was arrested on suspicion of murder and Louis Chacon, 43, and Alphonso Lozano, 36, were arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, authorities said.

The fourth suspect, 31-year-old Jayson Weiss, was already in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on an unrelated charge, and he was also arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities stated.

4 residents of Victorville arrested for the murder of an unidentified woman. https://t.co/DpZOXc2wIS — Victorville PD (@VictorvillePD) July 13, 2018

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Detective Gerad Laing or Sgt. Ryan Smith of the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-387-3589 or anonymously to the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.