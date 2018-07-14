× 41-Year-Old Norwalk Motorcyclist Dies After Pursuit in Bell Gardens and South Gate Ends in Crash: Police

A 41-year-old motorcyclist from Norwalk died after he led police on a pursuit through Bell Gardens and South Gate and crashed into three vehicles, authorities said on Saturday.

Francisco Montoya Jr. died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into three vehicles on Firestone Boulevard at the 710 Freeway in South Gate, the Bell Gardens Police Department said in a news release.

Pursuit Fatal Collision https://t.co/60t3jIcd7V — Bell Gardens Police (@BellGardens_PD) July 14, 2018

The chase began after the motorcyclist failed to pull over for a traffic stop at 9:53 p.m. in the 7500 block of Jaboneria Road for “violating numerous traffic violations and possibly driving while intoxicated,” authorities said.

At times, the motorcyclist reached speeds of more than 80 mph during the nearly 1.9 mile pursuit and “violated countless vehicle code violations,” according to the release.

The pursuit was described by authorities in the release as felony evading.

After striking the three vehicles, medics arrived and determined Montoya to be dead from his injuries on scene in South Gate, authorities said.

Officers recovered “possible narcotics” from the area and the South Gate Police Department are now investigating the crash, authorities said.