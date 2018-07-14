× Boys Flag Down Victorville Officers After Man Tried to Kidnap 1 of Them: Police

Two boys flagged down law enforcement officers on a Victorville street after a man tried to kidnap one of them, authorities said Friday.

Ronald Selby, a 36-year-old Victorville transient, got out of a van and approached two boys, 11 and 14, who were riding their bikes near Avalon Park around 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, according to a statement from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and the Victorville Police Department.

The man allegedly grabbed the younger boy by the shoulder. However, the boy managed to run away, and Selby subsequently fled, the news release said.

The boys got the attention of two Victorville police officers near Avalon Drive and Inyo Street, according to officials. The officers searched the area but did not find the man.

One of them, Sheriff’s Service Specialist Gilbert Bracamontes, was patrolling the location the next day when he saw a van that matched the vehicle description in the incident, police said.

Deputies responded to the scene and found Selby. They booked him on suspicion of attempted kidnapping at the High Desert Detention Center.

Authorities said they released images of Selby and the van, a blue 1992 Chevy, because they suspected he might have other victims who have not come forward.

Anyone with information can call Detective J. Cornett at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.