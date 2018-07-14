Former San Diego-Area Border Patrol Agent Pleads Guilty in Drug-Trafficking Case

A former Border Patrol agent pleaded guilty this week in San Diego federal court to a conspiracy charge stemming from his role in a drug-trafficking ring.

Cesar Daleo, 47, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in September by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. A plea agreement in the case remained sealed.

Daleo was arrested in San Diego County last August while headed to Tijuana, federal prosecutors said. He was carrying a package sent from China that he’d just picked up at a San Ysidro post office box, believing it contained 4ANPP, a chemical precursor to fentanyl, an opioid that is used as a pain medication.

