Griffith Observatory Evacuated Due to Report of Suspicious Item: LAPD
A report of a suspicious item prompted officials to evacuate the Griffith Observatory on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
A bomb squad responded to the scene after a park ranger requested units shortly before 1 p.m., Los Angeles police told KTLA.
Griffith Observatory reopened on Saturday after a brush fire ignited nearby on Tuesday and scorched around 25 acres.
Authorities provided no further details.
34.118434 -118.300393