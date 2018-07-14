Griffith Observatory Evacuated Due to Report of Suspicious Item: LAPD

Posted 2:27 PM, July 14, 2018, by , Updated at 03:10PM, July 14, 2018
Stefan Campana and his mother, Marcia Campana, walk under the gray morning sky at Griffith Observatory on Nov. 27, 2017. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A report of a suspicious item prompted officials to evacuate the Griffith Observatory on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

A bomb squad responded to the scene after a park ranger requested units shortly before 1 p.m., Los Angeles police told KTLA.

Griffith Observatory reopened on Saturday after a brush fire ignited nearby on Tuesday and scorched around 25 acres.

Authorities provided no further details.

