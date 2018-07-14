× Griffith Observatory Evacuated Due to Report of Suspicious Item: LAPD

A report of a suspicious item prompted officials to evacuate the Griffith Observatory on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

A bomb squad responded to the scene after a park ranger requested units shortly before 1 p.m., Los Angeles police told KTLA.

Griffith Observatory reopened on Saturday after a brush fire ignited nearby on Tuesday and scorched around 25 acres.

Authorities provided no further details.

#griffith observatory being evacuated. Saw one guy arrested in cafeteria,”somebody called in weirdness” a cop said. Didn’t hear or see anything. Out $21 pic.twitter.com/ymsSaBzwUx — SportHyperbole (@sporthyperbole) July 14, 2018

