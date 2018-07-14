× Kevin de León Wins Endorsement of California Democratic Party Leaders in Rebuke of Dianne Feinstein

California Democratic Party leaders took a step to the left Saturday night, endorsing liberal state lawmaker Kevin de León for Senate over Democratic icon Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

De León’s victory reflected the increasing strength of the state party’s liberal activist core, which was energized by the election of Republican President Trump.

It was also a stinging rebuke of Feinstein, indicating that Democratic activists in California have soured on her record of pragmatism and deference for bipartisanship while Trump and the Republican-led Congress are attacking Democratic priorities on immigration, healthcare and environmental protections.

Feinstein’s failure to win the party’s endorsement will likely have a small effect on the general election. She trounced De León, a former state Senate leader from Los Angeles, in the June primary and has amassed 10 times more cash, according to the latest campaign finance filings.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.