King tides have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory for Orange County areas prone to flooding including Seal Beach, Sunset Beach, Newport Beach and Balboa.

The advisory will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on July 14, 2018.

33.717471 -117.831143